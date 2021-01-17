class="post-template-default single single-post postid-508838 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska women’s prison placed under coronavirus quarantine | KRVN Radio

Nebraska women’s prison placed under coronavirus quarantine

BY Associated Press | January 17, 2021
Home News COVID-19
Nebraska women’s prison placed under coronavirus quarantine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska prison for women is now under quarantine because of a recent increase in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff members.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that corrections officials have suspended the inmate visitation program at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services had reopened visitation at its facilities last week. Corrections Director Scott Frakes says testing was offered to all inmates at the facility, and about 45% have been tested so far. He says those who tested positive are being medically isolated from others.

Frakes says the department hopes to continue its visitation program at other facilities, but will suspend those programs as well if the number of known cases increases again.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: