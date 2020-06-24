Nebraska worker fired after noose left on colleague’s chair

La Vista, Neb. — An employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who left a noose on the chair of a Black colleague has been fired. Authorities are looking into whether hate crime charges should be brought in the case.

Oriental Trading President and CEO Steve Mendlik says the company will not tolerate hate or racism and notified law enforcement of the incident at its office in La Vista, Nebraska.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says it is still investigating the incident and the results will be sent to the county attorney who will decide whether to file charges.