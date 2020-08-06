NEBRASKAland Days cancels concerts, fan-less rodeo

NORTH PLATTE – The COVID-19 risk dial for the area governed by the West Central District Health Department has been moved from Moderate to Elevated status.
After consulting with area health officials and reviewing the information we have available at our disposal, the following changes have been made:
The Buffalo Bill Rodeo will be held without fans August 6th, 7th and 8th.
The 2020 Viaero Summer Jam Concert series featuring Granger Smith and .38 Special is cancelled.
Tickets bought for the Thursday through Saturday Rodeo and next week’s concerts will be refunded in full.
The remaining events previously scheduled are under review and schedule changes will be announced as they become available.