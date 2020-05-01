NEBRASKAland DAYS Postponed

Questions & Answers for concert ticket holders following this NEBRASKALand DAYS news release:

North Platte, Neb. — NEBRASKAland DAYS today announced the postponement of the 2020 state celebration. Organizers hope to produce the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and other events later in the summer, and are working through rescheduling the concert series for 2021.

Those who have purchased tickets to this year’s events will have a couple options, including holding them for the rescheduled dates or receiving a full refund of the face value of the ticket. The refund period will be announced in the coming days as organizers finalize the process with their vendor.

“We’ve held out as long as we thought we could in hopes that we’d be in a position to get the festival produced in its normal time slot,” said Executive Director David Fudge. “But it’s unrealistic at this point to think we’ll be able to get it in.” NEBRASKAland DAYS has been actively engaged in conversations with a number of

national, state, and local representatives over the course of the last 7 weeks and has worked a number of scenarios to try and make the best decisions the group could make.

NEBRASKAland DAYS has run for 55 consecutive years since it was founded by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. It was moved to North Platte in 1968. Each year it draws visitors from all corners of Nebraska and throughout the midwest. It has an economic impact of over $21.5 million.

“Aside from the benefit to our local business community, several community organizations raise a significant amount of their yearly budgets through activities scheduled around the festival,” said Fudge. “That really weighed heavily on us. Those organizations do a

lot of good work in our community.”

Over the course of next few months NEBRASKAland DAYS will continue to communicate with our ticket holders, sponsors, and affiliate event organizers to try and reconstruct as much of the 2020 Festival as possible.”We’re going to go through the process of

rescheduling then hope conditions improve enough so we can get together again,” said Fudge.

Toby Keith – Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series Ticket Holders:

You WILL have the opportunity to get a full refund of the face value of the tickets you purchased for this year’s festival. You will also have the opportunity to HOLD your tickets for the 2021 Festival. We are working with our vendor to finalize the process. You should see another email with instructions on how to get your refund within the next 7 days.

We ask that you do not initiate a chargeback as they are costly for our staff and unnecessary. Simply reply to next weeks email to request your refund instead.

2020 FAQ

Q: Why is NEBRASKAland DAYS being postponed instead of cancelled?

A: We’re working on plans to hold the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and several smaller aspects of our festival later this summer. Many of the activities that make up NEBRASKAland DAYS may be able to be held safely at a later date.

Q: What about the concerts?

A: We were unable to reschedule our shows for 2020. We’re working diligently with our artists to reschedule for 2021.

Q: What happens to our tickets?

A: You will have a couple of options for tickets purchased for Luke Combs and Toby Keith, including the option of receiving a full refund of the purchase price. We’re working with our ticketing vendor to set the process up and ensure it goes smoothly. Exact dates for the refund period will be announced soon.

Q: Is it possible that the rescheduled events may not be held this year?

A: Yes. Unless governing authorities clear NEBRASKAland DAYS to produce the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and other smaller community events in a new window, it will not be held. But NEBRASKAland DAYS remains committed to trying to reschedule smaller portions of the event.