NEBRASKAland DAYS Wins Event of the Year at Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards

NEBRASKAland DAYS was selected from a presitgious group of nominees as the 2019 Event of the Year at a virtual presentation of the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association Awards last night. The show, originally scheduled for March 13, was prerecorded and aired on Facebook last night.

“Any time you are recognized by your peers its gratifying,” said Executive Director David Fudge. “ The nominees in that category were all great events. We were honored to be chosen.”

2020 marked the 3rd year in a row NEBRASKAland DAYS was nominated for the award. Other nominees included the New Mexico State Fair in Albequerue, Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colorado, ND Country Fest in New Salem, North Dakota, Seven Peaks in Buena Vista, Colorado, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Under the Big Sky in Whitefish, Montana.

“It was awesome to be able to connect with others in our industry a bit last night,” said Fudge. “We’re all in an uncertain time, and people in the live entertainment industry have been deeply impacted. Celebrating one another was a welcome distraction.”

The RMCA Award represents the second major accolade presented to the organization since the conclusion of the 2019 Festival. NEBRASKAland DAYS was also chosen as the Large Market event of the year by Nebraska Tourism at its annual convention last October.