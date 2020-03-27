Nebraska’s First COVID-19 Death Reported

The Douglas County Health Department says a man in his 50’s has died as a result from the Coronavirus.

Officials say the man also suffered from serious underlying health conditions and is the first COVID-19 death in Douglas County, as well as in Nebraska. DCHD officials say the man had contact with a known COVID-19 case outside of the state and had been self-quarantined at home since March 11th.

“The family of this individual has our most sincere sympathies,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “This new disease has been in our community for only a short while, but those with co-morbidities are at a greater risk of complications.”

Governor Pete Ricketts first learned of the death during his Friday media briefing, and offered his condolences to the man’s family.