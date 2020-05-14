Nebraska’s Historic Primary Election

Lincoln – Nebraska voters participated in an historic primary election this year. More than 471,000 Nebraskans voted in the May primary election, breaking a 48-year-old record for ballots cast in a primary election. “What is even more remarkable is that Nebraska voters broke the record in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the serious health threat posed by COVID-19,” stated Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

This all was accomplished within the legal framework that already exists in our state. “We did this with no change in law,’” Evnen said. Nebraska is a “no excuse” state. Voters do not have to have a reason to request an early mail-in ballot in every election. In the midst of the pandemic, every Nebraska voter was mailed an early ballot request form, and Nebraskans were informed of this option through newspaper, radio, and social media.

The polls ran smoothly on May 12. The preliminary numbers show that about 60.000 to 65,000 Nebraskans voted at the polls. Every polling place was safely opened for Nebraska voters who chose to vote in person.

The logistics of this election did not just happen. “I am very grateful to the 4,000 poll workers who stepped up to open Nebraska’s polls on time and with the proper number of poll workers present,” said Secretary Evnen, commending poll workers for their participation. “I would like to acknowledge the strong support of those poll workers who returned to service for this primary, the many new poll workers who served for the first time, and the members of the Nebraska National Guard who volunteered to serve as poll workers.”

Nebraska voters, county clerks, election commissioners, their staffs, the Secretary of State Elections Division staff and Deputy Secretary for Elections Wayne Bena, all stepped up, refusing to allow the terrible pandemic in our midst to stop Nebraskans from exercising the right to vote.

“I am very proud to be a Nebraskan every day, and especially so at this moment,” said Secretary Evnen, “Well done, Nebraska.”

For election, results visit https://electionresults. nebraska.gov/