Nebraska’s Local Health Departments Encourage All Adults to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19 When Vaccine Becomes Available

Lincoln, NE– Local health departments work in Nebraska’s communities to protect public health and prevent disease and injury. To this end, during the COVID-19 pandemic, local health departments are committed to seeing that all willing adults in Nebraska are vaccinated when vaccine supplies allow. We are working to ensure that all adults in our health districts will eventually have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently we are getting the limited available supply of vaccines out to the public as quickly as possible, in accordance with State and Federal guidance. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Universal access to the COVID-19 vaccines will help to get Nebraska past the COVID-19 pandemic. Local health departments encourage all adults in Nebraska to get vaccinated when their turn comes.

All adults in Nebraska will have access to COVID-19 vaccine free-of-charge .

No one will be denied the COVID-19 vaccine because they do not have insurance. Depending on where individuals receive their vaccine, they may be asked for insurance information.

Depending on where individuals receive their vaccine, they may be asked for insurance information. Proof of citizenship is NOT required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska and will NOT be checked as a condition of receiving the vaccine.

The State of Nebraska’s vaccine registration system is scheduled to launch by the first week of February. Local health departments will work to promote the State’s system once it is up and running. All Nebraska residents should plan to register as soon as possible. Some local health departments have established interim, electronic signup forms. People who are already registered with their local health departments should not have to sign up again when the State’s registration system is ready.

The number of cases of COVID-19 across Nebraska remains high. While you wait for your vaccine AND until this pandemic is over, remember…

Avoid C rowds, C lose contact, and C onfined spaces.

Maintain 6-feet of distance from others whenever possible.

Wash your hands often.

Make sure your flu shot is current.

Accurate, science-based information about the COVID-19 vaccines is available from your local health department and online at www.dhhs.ne.gov, www.nebraskamed.org, and the www.cdc.gov. We encourage you to visit these websites to learn more.