Nebraska’s rate of new virus cases ranks sixth-highest

BY Bob Brogan | October 19, 2020
Omaha, Neb. —  The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska is growing at a fast pace, and the state’s rate of new infections ranks sixth-highest in the nation.

An Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University showed the state’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks registered at 514.65 and ranked sixth-highest among all the states on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Nebraska increased to 18.02% on Saturday. Nebraska eliminated nearly all of its virus restrictions last month, but Gov. Pete Ricketts announced new restrictions last week because of the recent surge of cases.

