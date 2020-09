LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate for August dropped to 4%, the lowest rate in the country. The state Department of Labor reported Friday that the rate was down from a revised July rate of 4.9%.

The declining rate reflects an increase of 4,084 nonfarm jobs in the past month. Nebraska’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation, just ahead of Utah’s 4.1% rate.

The national unemployment rate in August was 8.4%.