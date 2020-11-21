Nebraskland photo contest to be featured in later edition

LINCOLN, Neb. – The 2020 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest, originally slated to run in the January 2021 edition of the outdoors magazine, is now expected to be featured in March.

The decision to delay the print date was made after a recent change to Instagram’s hashtag search feature limited the number of viewable contest entries. The social media platform plans to restore hashtag searches, but has yet to set a date for the function to return.

The contest deadline for submissions remains Nov. 22, 2020. Contest categories include wildlife, scenic, recreation and flora. All photos must be taken in Nebraska and must be submitted on Instagram using the hashtag #Nebraskland2020.

First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, and submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff.

Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.org/ photocontest.