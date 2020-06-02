NEST 529 Dedicates $40K to Support Big Dreams for Higher Education

Eight Winners Each Awarded a $5,000 NEST 529 Account Contribution

Lincoln, Neb. (June 2, 2020) – Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha today announced the winners of the NEST 529 Big Dreams $40K Giveaway, which ran from January 1 through March 31, 2020. The eight randomly selected winners were each awarded a $5,000 NEST 529 College Savings Plan account contribution.

This year’s winners are:

Abra Frisch, Peck, Kansas

Rebecca Zurn, Alliance, Nebraska

Brandy Coffin, Beatrice, Nebraska

Bryan Ottoson, Lincoln, Nebraska

Nick Gates, Ord, Nebraska

Todd Hanneman, Sutherland, Nebraska

Garrett Storer, Sutherland, Nebraska

Jamie Thorpe, Valentine, Nebraska

“With hard work and dedication, the sky is the limit for young learners pursuing their dreams for the future. The NEST 529 Big Dreams $40K Giveaway is a fantastic vehicle to spark conversations about the important role higher education plays in pursuing those goals,” said Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante. “Amidst such uncertain times, I am particularly proud to announce such good news for these eight lucky families, and to offer my congratulations to all who participated.”

“The NEST 529 Big Dreams Giveaway is one of our biggest annual scholarship opportunities. This year, we were delighted to double to prize money, providing twice as many young winners access to this fantastic savings boost,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “As we celebrate the peak of graduation season, whether that be from kindergarten or high school, we are reminded that higher education is just around the corner. Through every step of the academic journey, NEST 529 remains a steadfast partner to help families save for their educational dreams.”

More information is available at NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.