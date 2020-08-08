New Americans Task Force Selected as ‘People’s Choice’ Winner in Million Dollar Google.org Impact Challenge.

Nebraska – Today, New Americans Task Force was named the Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska ‘People’s Choice’ winner and awarded an additional $125,000, bringing the total awards for Nebraska nonprofits to $1 million total.

Governor Pete Ricketts (R-NE) was on hand to congratulate the winners. “We are very grateful for Google’s continued investment in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. “These funds will go far in helping deserving nonprofits create innovative solutions for their communities and accelerate economic growth across the state.”

The virtual celebration included a panel discussion with the local judges for the Impact Challenge and touched on everything from how to operate during the pandemic to best practices for supporting underrepresented communities now and moving forward.

“Google is proud to support the innovative ideas of these five nonprofits as they work to create economic opportunity,” said Dan Harbeke, Regional Head of External Affairs for Google. “A special congratulations to our ‘People’s Choice’ winner, New Americans Task Force: Career Ladder. Their mission to provide step-by-step assistance to skilled immigrants and refugees that will help them re-enter their former careers here, in Nebraska, is inspiring and essential.”

New Americans Task Force was a finalist for the ‘People’s Choice’ award alongside four other Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska winners. All five winners received an initial $175,000 last week when Google opened public voting and asked Nebraska to choose the one nonprofit that they believe has put forth the most innovative and impactful proposal to create economic opportunity in their communities.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the ‘People’s Choice’ winner for the Google.org Impact Challenge here in Nebraska,” said Lee Kreimer, Programs Manager at the Asian Community & Cultural Center and co-chair of the New Americans Task Force. “We are incredibly excited to provide more tools to New Americans to help them build strong lives as they look to become successful in our community. We are stronger when all of our voices are heard and served.”

Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska ‘People’s Choice’ Winner:

New Americans Task Force: CareerLadder (Lincoln) – connects Lincoln’s immigrants and refugees to high-skill and high-wage career pathways.

Google.org Impact Challenge Winners:

Greater Omaha Worklab (GrOW) (Omaha) – partners with employers and nonprofit organizations by offering resource navigation and personalized coaching to help people achieve success in their lives.

(Omaha) – partners with employers and nonprofit organizations by offering resource navigation and personalized coaching to help people achieve success in their lives. Kearney Works (Kearney) – tackles the issue of rural workforce development through services to help clients to be well prepared for the labor pool.

(Kearney) – tackles the issue of rural workforce development through services to help clients to be well prepared for the labor pool. Metropolitan Community College (Omaha) – prepares Omaha Correctional Center residents for successful re-entry into the workforce.

(Omaha) – prepares Omaha Correctional Center residents for successful re-entry into the workforce. Native360 Loan Fund, Inc. (Grand Island) – provides affordable capital and technical assistance to Native American business owners.

The Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska winners were chosen by an all-star panel of judges including:

Garry Clark – Executive Director, Greater Fremont Development Council

– Executive Director, Greater Fremont Development Council Shonna Dorsey – Independent Talent Development Consultant

– Independent Talent Development Consultant Jane Miller – President & Chief Operating Officer, Gallup Inc.

– President & Chief Operating Officer, Gallup Inc. Owen Palm – CEO, 21st Century Equipment

– CEO, 21st Century Equipment Yesenia Peck – Diversity Manager, Nebraska Public Power District and President, Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

– Diversity Manager, Nebraska Public Power District and President, Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce John Wirtz – Chief Product Officer, Hudl

Google announced the Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska last year. In their 2019 Economic Impact Report, Google announced that Google that businesses in Nebraska generated $3.58 billion of economic activity for 7,300 Nebraska organizations by using Google’s search and advertising tools. The full report details Google’s economic impact state-by-state, and features the stories of businesses fueling that growth, creating job opportunities, and transforming their communities.