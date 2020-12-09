class="post-template-default single single-post postid-501378 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
New anthology features writing from veterans, military | KRVN Radio

New anthology features writing from veterans, military

BY Humanities Nebraska | December 9, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
New anthology features writing from veterans, military
Courtesy/ Humanities Nebraska. The Holdrege City Council passsed a mask mandate ordinance going into effect on Thursday morning at midnight that will remain in place until February 23, 2021. The mandate follows the same protocols set in other local areas, such as Kearney. Mayor Doug Young adds that local businesses will be expected to enforce the policies... =------------------------- [W:\News audio\Young - Businesses Must Step up.wav] :10 "education process" =------------------------- Young continued that the mandate was not voted to hurt area businesses, but to keep their doors open compared to earlier in the year.... =------------------------- [W:\News audio\Young - Economic Disaster.wav] :17 "for our community" =------------------------- Between March and June, Phelps County was one of the few counties in Nebraska to report a slight increase amid shutdowns in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Young continued that the mask mandate also states to remain away from large gatherings, continuing social distancing practices, and can result in a $25 fine if not followed.

Humanities Nebraska (HN) has announced the publication of a new anthology, “From Warriors to Warrior Writers: Journeys to Healing.” Available for purchase online in print or eBook formats, the anthology is a collection of poems, essays, fiction and nonfiction written by 23 authors during, for, or in response to Nebraska Warrior Writers (NWW)workshops.

Workshop facilitator Sara Hollcroft edited the anthology, which is produced by Redbrush.
“It’s exciting to see how these works have grown from first drafts in workshops to final versions in print,” said Erika Hamilton, HN director of literary programs. “Not all of our participants are writing to be published, but it’s wonderful to see so many of them reach that goal.”

Proceeds from anthology sales will be used to support more NWW workshops, which are open to any veteran, active duty military personnel, or their support people in the state.

Facilitated by professional writing instructors and featuring guest presenters, NWW helps participants develop the skills and understanding they need to write any genre they like.

No previous writing experience is necessary. Workshops moved online in March and will resume again shortly after the holiday season.

Nebraska Warrior Writers is presented by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Writing Project, and the Veterans Administration. It is funded in part by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Cooper Foundation.

More information about the workshops and the anthology is available online at
NEWarriorWriters.org.

Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: