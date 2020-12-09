New anthology features writing from veterans, military

Humanities Nebraska (HN) has announced the publication of a new anthology, “From Warriors to Warrior Writers: Journeys to Healing.” Available for purchase online in print or eBook formats, the anthology is a collection of poems, essays, fiction and nonfiction written by 23 authors during, for, or in response to Nebraska Warrior Writers (NWW)workshops.

Workshop facilitator Sara Hollcroft edited the anthology, which is produced by Redbrush.

“It’s exciting to see how these works have grown from first drafts in workshops to final versions in print,” said Erika Hamilton, HN director of literary programs. “Not all of our participants are writing to be published, but it’s wonderful to see so many of them reach that goal.”

Proceeds from anthology sales will be used to support more NWW workshops, which are open to any veteran, active duty military personnel, or their support people in the state.

Facilitated by professional writing instructors and featuring guest presenters, NWW helps participants develop the skills and understanding they need to write any genre they like.

No previous writing experience is necessary. Workshops moved online in March and will resume again shortly after the holiday season.

Nebraska Warrior Writers is presented by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Writing Project, and the Veterans Administration. It is funded in part by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Cooper Foundation.

More information about the workshops and the anthology is available online at

NEWarriorWriters.org.

Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.