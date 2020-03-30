New Case of COVID-19 in Buffalo County

Holdrege, NE- A case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was identified today in Buffalo County. The individual is a female in her 60s. She is currently self-isolating at home. Two Rivers Public Health Department is conducting further investigation at this time.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. This will help us flatten the curve.

The phrase “flattening the curve” refers to the same potential number of cases appearing over a greater period of time. When a spike in cases occurs, health care resources can be overwhelmed. A flatter curve is slower, allowing people to recover and hospitals can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it. Flattening the curve means everybody does their part to reduce spread for as long as possible. Our community can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing, self-monitoring, self-quarantining, and self-isolating when advised to do so by the health department.

Social distancing: Minimize interactions in crowded spaces by working from home, closing schools/switching to online classes, cancelling/postponing conferences and large meetings, and keeping individuals spaced 6 feet apart.

Self-monitor: Monitor yourself for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection, including cough, shortness of breath, fever, and fatigue. Persons with known exposure to COVID-19 infection are asked to check for symptoms including fever twice daily (e.g., 8 am and 8 pm). Persons with COVID-19 infection should document symptoms to enable accurate determination of duration of isolation (see above).

Self-quarantine: Persons with known exposure to a person with COVID-19 infection should remove themselves from situations where others could be exposed/infected should they develop infection, and self-monitor to identify if COVID-19 infection develops.

Self-isolate: Persons with clinical or lab-confirmed for COVID-19 infection should eliminate contact with others as detailed above.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.