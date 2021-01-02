New cases of COVID-19 reported

KEARNEY –Fourteen (14) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday, January 01. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Friday include:

Buffalo County – 3

Dawson County – 6

Gosper County – 1

Phelps County – 4

Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important than ever. Your hard work and efforts made in your daily lives should be applauded. Changes are extremely hard, but they are important for the future of Nebraska and our citizens. The more steps you and your family can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the safer everyone will be.

Please remember to follow the Three Cs:

Crowded Places Avoid gathering in groups when you can’t maintain six-feet distance from others.

Close Contacts Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.

Confined Spaces Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.



Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed.

The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

ABOUT TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Two Rivers Public Health Department engages collaborative partners, community leaders and the public to promote healthy lifestyles, provide preventative education, assure environmental quality, and create more healthy and safe communities for all who live within the district. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD