New cases of COVID-19 reported

twoKEARNEY –Sixteen (16) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Saturday, December 26. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Saturday include:

Buffalo County – 5

Dawson County – 9

Kearney County – 1

Phelps County – 1

Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important than ever. Your hard work and efforts made in your daily lives should be applauded. Changes are extremely hard, but they are important for the future of Nebraska and our citizens. The more steps you and your family can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the safer everyone will be.