New cases of COVID-19 reported

KEARNEY –Forty-two (42) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday, November 27. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.
New confirmed cases for Friday include:
- Buffalo County –32
- Dawson County – 4
- Kearney County – 1
- Phelps County – 5
COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness such as:
- Know how it spreads
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
- Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve
- Clean and disinfect
- Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19
- Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results