New cases of COVID-19 reported

KEARNEY –Forty-two (42) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday, November 27. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Friday include:

Buffalo County –32

Dawson County – 4

Kearney County – 1

Phelps County – 5

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness such as: