New cases of COVID-19 reported | KRVN Radio

BY Two Rivers Public Health | November 28, 2020
KEARNEY –Forty-two (42) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday, November 27. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Friday include:

  • Buffalo County –32
  • Dawson County – 4
  • Kearney County – 1
  • Phelps County – 5

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness such as:

  • Know how it spreads
  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
  • Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve
  • Clean and disinfect
  • Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19
  • Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results
