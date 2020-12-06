New cases of COVID-19 reported–December 6th

KEARNEY –Sixty-two (62) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Saturday, December 5. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Saturday include:

Buffalo County –22

Dawson County-29

Franklin County-1

Gosper County-2

Harlan County-2

Kearney County-4

Phelps County – 2

Two Rivers Public Health Department strongly advises that local policies based on scientific data are implemented. “The science is settled,” states Health Director Jeremy Eschliman. Increased case numbers and hospital bed usage are at higher levels than last spring, and TRPHD urges our citizens to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of disease. We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative that we protect each other by doing things like wearing masks and practicing social distancing so we can return to a strong economy and normal day-to-day activities