New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers District

KEARNEY – Four (4) new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 878 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Gosper County-1

Dawson County- 3

No other new cases were reported in the Two Rivers district.

As of release time, the following text is only in the English version-we are working on translation currently and will update text on Spanish, Somali, and Arabic versions on website as soon as possible.

Two Rivers is reviewing and reconciling county totals to most accurately reflect current cumulative case numbers in the district. The DHHS dashboard is constructed based on the Two Rivers data set compiled through individual contact investigations. We are continuously working with DHHS to review and revise individual case numbers as they are reported to us, however duplicate tests may often not be immediately identified.

It should be noted duplicative tests were reported in Franklin and Dawson Counties-these cases have been removed from the total county reported cases. Duplicate tests refer to multiple tests performed on the same individual for assessing clinical performance (positivity of individuals). Please note Kearney County cumulative case number on DHHS dashboard matches Two Rivers cumulative press release totals due to review of case investigations and entry of County indication by Two Rivers staff.