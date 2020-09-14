New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Health District

KEARNEY –Twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the

seven-county region it serves for Sunday, September 13.

New confirmed cases for Sunday include:

• Buffalo County – 16

• Dawson County – 4

• Phelps County – 1

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness

such as:

• Know how it spreads

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

• Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve

• Clean and disinfect

• Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

o Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results