New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Health District

KEARNEY –Twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the
seven-county region it serves for Sunday, September 13.
New confirmed cases for Sunday include:
• Buffalo County – 16
• Dawson County – 4
• Phelps County – 1
COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness
such as:
• Know how it spreads
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
• Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve
• Clean and disinfect
• Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19
o Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results