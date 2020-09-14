class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484908 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Health District | KRVN Radio

New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Health District

BY Two Rivers Public Health Department | September 14, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Health District

KEARNEY –Twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the
seven-county region it serves for Sunday, September 13.

New confirmed cases for Sunday include:
• Buffalo County – 16
• Dawson County – 4
• Phelps County – 1

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness
such as:
• Know how it spreads
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
• Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve
• Clean and disinfect
• Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19
o Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: