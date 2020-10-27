New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Public Health region

Kearney, Neb. — Thirty (30) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-

county region it serves for Monday, October 26. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens

on current COVID-19.

New confirmed cases for Monday include:

Buffalo County –18

Dawson County – 6

Franklin County-1

Phelps County- 5

COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness

such as:

-Know how it spreads

-Wash your hands often

-Avoid close contact

-Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

-Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve

-Clean and disinfect

-Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19

-Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results

