New cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers Public Health region

Kearney, Neb. — Thirty (30) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-
county region it serves for Monday, October 26. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens
on current COVID-19.
New confirmed cases for Monday include:
Buffalo County –18
Dawson County – 6
Franklin County-1
Phelps County- 5
COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of any illness
such as:
-Know how it spreads
-Wash your hands often
-Avoid close contact
-Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
-Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve
-Clean and disinfect
-Monitor your overall health and specifically monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19
-Stay home if you have symptoms or are awaiting test results
