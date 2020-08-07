New cases of COVID-19 reported

Kearney, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 22 new cases in its District for Thursday August 6. The Two Rivers Health District includes Buffalo County with 11 new cases, Dawson County with 3 new cases, Kearney County with 6 new cases, and Franklin County with 2 new cases.

Two Rivers recommends continued actions to prevent the spread of illness. Actions such as washing hands often, avoiding close contact, using face coverings, and disinfecting surfaces can greatly reduce the spread of the virus.

According to the CDC, recent studies have shown that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms. They remind individuals to wear face coverings in public settings in order to avoid any accidental spread.

For any questions regarding COVID-19, call the Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus information line at 402-552-6645.