New COVID-19 case in Buffalo County

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total district case number to 27. This individuals is a male in his 20s who is isolating at home in Buffalo County. TRPHD is completing further investigation into this case.

Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, and the Nebraska Guard, provided testing for healthcare workers, EMS, and law enforcement in Buffalo County. CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Regional Medical Center provided supportive services to the Nebraska Guard during sample collection. Jeremy Eschliman Health Director of Two Rivers Public Health Department stated, “Because of the tremendous efforts of our partners at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, local health systems, and law enforcement, we are gaining a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We believe that this understanding will improve the health and safety of all.”

The health department releases case numbers daily to inform our citizens of the prevalence of COVID-19 locally. DHHS will continue daily updates to Nebraska’s cases via its new Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

People in these higher-risk groups should:

Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.