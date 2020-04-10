class="post-template-default single single-post postid-454049 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
New Deputy Director of Department of Insurance Named

BY Nebraska Department of Insurance | April 10, 2020
Courtesy/ Nebraska Department of Insurance. Martin Swanson, Deputy Director and General Counsel

April 9, 2020 (Lincoln, NE) — Bruce Ramge, Director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, has announced the appointment of Martin Swanson to the position of Deputy Director and General Counsel.

Martin began his employment with the Department of Insurance as health policy counsel in 2003 and has served as Health Policy Administrator since 2013. “Martin has demonstrated admirable leadership abilities, competence, and work ethic,” said Ramge. “He is a key team member at the Department of Insurance and will serve Nebraskans well in his new role.”

Martin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History and a Juris Doctorate
from Creighton University.

Martin can be reached at martin.swanson@nebraska.gov.

 

 

 

