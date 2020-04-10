New Deputy Director of Department of Insurance Named

April 9, 2020 (Lincoln, NE) — Bruce Ramge, Director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance, has announced the appointment of Martin Swanson to the position of Deputy Director and General Counsel.

Martin began his employment with the Department of Insurance as health policy counsel in 2003 and has served as Health Policy Administrator since 2013. “Martin has demonstrated admirable leadership abilities, competence, and work ethic,” said Ramge. “He is a key team member at the Department of Insurance and will serve Nebraskans well in his new role.”

Martin holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History and a Juris Doctorate

from Creighton University.

Martin can be reached at martin.swanson@nebraska.gov.