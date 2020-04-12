New hearing ordered over lawyer fees in Keystone XL case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Supreme Court has ordered a new hearing in a dispute over who should pay the lawyer who represented landowners against the developer of the Keystone XL pipeline when the company was trying to gain access to their land.

The landowners along the old proposed route have argued that TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, should pay their attorneys’ legal fees. Company officials had tried to invoke eminent domain so they could run the pipeline through the property of 40 Nebraska landowners who objected to the project on their land.

aTC Energy later dropped tis eminent domain cases.