New Hires Added to Holdrege Public Schools

HOLDREGE – 13 new hires were added to the Holdrege Public Schools District. Superintendent Todd Hilyard noted that due to an approval by the school board to an early retirement period, many positions opened up across the district.

The new hires for HPS include:

Carlie Runge, previously having spent two years at Minden, will be teaching English as a Second Language (ESL). The Kearney Catholic graduate will also have extra duties as an assistant volleyball and girls soccer coach.

Julie Bruns, a graduate of Northwest High School and previously at Wood River, will teach Kindergarten.

McKenna Howard, having spent the past 3 years at Bertrand, will teach Kindergarten. Howard is originally from Boulder, CO.

Jordan Metzger, a former Aurora High School graduate, is a new hire teaching 1st grade. Metzger will also have additional duties as an assistant softball and possibly assistant track coach.

Jaron Anderson, a Holdrege High School graduate, will teach 2nd grade. He will also assist the football program and basketball program in some capacity.

Taylor Waller, previously at Lexington for two years, will teach 3rd grade. Waller is originally from Faibury.

Sarah DeWald, a Holdrege High School graduate, will teach Elementary Special Education.

Ryan Birner, a graduate of Sidney High School, will teach 6th grade social studies. Birner arrives from North Bend Central, and will have additional roles as the Head Varsity Volleyball Coach and assisting with the basketball programs.

Karlie Sines, a graduate of Cambridge High School, will teach Music at Holdrege Middle School. She will guide the 5-8 Band and Vocal Music Programs.

Candice Dollar, a graduate of Eastern High School in Beaver, OH, will step in to teach English at Holdrege High School. Dollar comes with 7 years experience at prior stints at Waverly, OH, Greely, NE, and Broken Bow, NE. Dollar will also have duties with the One Acts program.

Jessica Samuelson, a Holdrege High School graduate, will teach Spanish. Previously, Samuelson was part-time with Holdrege Public Schools.

Matt Thomas, a graduate of Sandhills High School in Dunning, NE, will step in to teach Elementary Physical Education. Previously, Thomas was previously at Dundy-County Stratton as the Head Girls Basketball Coach, and will fill in on the Holdrege High School Varsity Boys Basketball program as an assistant coach and possibly football or track.

Brandt Runge, an Axtell High School graduate, will teach High School Social Studies. Runge has been in the area, previously at Elm Creek the past 3 years, and will take on extra duties as a coach of the boys basketball program and aiding with the football team.

Holdrege Public Schools still has a position in Business, Marketing, and Information Technology as well as other coaching opportunities to fill.