New Lab-Confirmed Case in Four Corners District as of Tuesday evening

As of late afternoon on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, one new person has been lab-confirmed with COVID-19 in the Four Corners District (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties).

A woman in her 40’s in York County has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home. Contacts with this case have been identified and are self-quarantining at home.

This brings the Four Corners COVID-19 case total to 8. York County has 5 positive cases; Polk County – 2; Seward County – 1; Butler County case count is still at zero.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts | Daily COVID-19 Press Briefing | April 14, 2020