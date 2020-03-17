New leadership at Nebraska Foster Care Review Office

(Lincoln, NE, March 17th, 2020). The Nebraska Foster Care Review Office Advisory Committee is announcing the hiring of a new Executive Director, Monika E. Gross, JD. Monika will officially take on this position effective May 4, 2020 and will begin some transition work in mid-April. Monika follows Kim B. Hawekotte who served as Executive Director for seven years prior to taking a new juvenile justice position in Douglas County.

“We feel fortunate to have found someone with the skills, experience and passion that Monika Gross brings to the position and are excited about the possibilities before us”, said Peggy Snurr, Chairperson for the FCRO Advisory Committee. Monika brings more than 15 years of experience in Nebraska’s child welfare system including eight years as an attorney with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and nine years with PromiseShip. For the last six months she has served as the Interim President and CEO of PromiseShip and will begin with the FCRO once all responsibilities with PromiseShip are concluded. “We know that Monika brings exceptional knowledge along with a strong passion and commitment to improving conditions for Nebraska’s children in out-of-home care and are excited to begin a new strategic planning process with Monika this fall.”

“It feels like I have been preparing for this position throughout all of my academic training and employment experience. The data collected and reported by the FCRO can help tell the stories of children in Nebraska’s foster care system to drive meaningful change and improve outcomes for children and families. I look forward to building on the great work done by the FCRO and continuing the passionate advocacy for the best interest of Nebraska’s children”, said Gross.

The FCRO is an independent state agency, not affiliated with the Department of Health and Human Services, the Courts, or any other child welfare entity, created in 1982. The Foster Care Review Office’s (FCRO) role under the Foster Care Review Act is to independently track children in out-of-home care, review children’s cases, collect and analyze data related to the children, and make recommendations on conditions and outcomes for Nebraska’s children in out-of-home care, including any needed corrective actions.