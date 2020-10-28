class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493817 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
New NSP K9 Named for Trooper Dale Fahnholz | KRVN Radio

New NSP K9 Named for Trooper Dale Fahnholz

BY Nebraska State Patrol | October 28, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
New NSP K9 Named for Trooper Dale Fahnholz
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol's newest K-9, Fahn, who will be stationed in Grand Island.

OCTOBER 27, 2020 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — A new police K9 has officially joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol. The newest NSP Police Service Dog (PSD) is Fahn, named to honor Trooper Dale Fahnholz, who passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020.

“Our PSD Unit is made up of incredibly talented canines and the troopers who handle them,” said Captain Jason Scott, Commander of NSP Special Operations. “Fahn joins a diligent team that serves the entire state of Nebraska.”

Fahn and his handler, Sergeant  Matt Workman, have been through months of training to earn certification. Fahn is a dual-purpose PSD, certified for narcotics detection and patrolling functions. Fahn will be stationed in Grand Island and patrol the same troop area in which Trooper Fahnholz spent the majority of his career.

The NSP PSD Unit currently consists of nine canine-handler teams stationed throughout the state. The dogs are purchased through generous public donations made to the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: