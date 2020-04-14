New Reports say Scammers Turning to Official-Looking COVID-19 Text Messages

Scammers are getting even more brazen during the coronavirus pandemic, now using texts with official-looking details to try to get you to part with your personal information.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell says one of the latest versions reported locally in the Panhandle involves a supposed positive COVID-19 test result. “For one, this would not happen by text, but it reads basically that ‘This is regional west medical center of Scottsbluff, NE regarding results of a possible COVID-19 case confirmation,” says Schnell, “and it goes on and shows a picture of the CDC.”

Schnell says there are often clues in the messages that they are a scam, including failure to properly capitalize formal names, or they don’t give specific details on where to call for further guidance.

She says those with positive test results will ALWAYS receive direct contact by phone from public health officials, who will also confirm a person’s identity before discussing any personal health information.