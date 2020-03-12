class="post-template-default single single-post postid-447054 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
New schedule set in Bailey Boswell case

BY KRVN News | March 12, 2020
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky L. Johnson has set a new time frame in the jury trial of Bailey Boswell. Boswell is charged with 1st Degree Murder and is accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. It will start September 23, 2020 at 9:00am and is expected to last about 3.5 weeks. It will be held in the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington as previously planned. The trial had originally been scheduled to be held this month but, was delayed due to a family medical emergency within the court.

Boswell’s co-defendant, 52-year-old Aubrey Trail, was found guilty of the same charges last year and faces a possible death penalty.

 

 

