New specialty license plates benefit conservation, Nebraska trails

LINCOLN, Neb. – Starting Jan. 1, Nebraskans will have four new specialty license plates to choose from for their vehicles to show their conservation pride.

The newly designed plates, which will be available at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, celebrate Nebraska’s diverse wildlife and recreation opportunities.

The three wildlife options include a Nebraska bighorn sheep, sandhill crane and ornate box turtle. The fourth option, championed by Bike/Walk Nebraska, includes a trail scene and the words “The Good Life is Outside.”

The alpha-numeric specialty plates are $5 per year and custom message specialty plates are $40 per year. Revenue from the wildlife plates will benefit the Wildlife Conservation Fund, which supports conservation of Nebraska’s at-risk, threatened and endangered species. Funds from the trail plate will benefit trail maintenance at Nebraska’s state parks.

The new plates join a fifth by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission featuring a mountain lion, which was introduced in 2016 and benefits Game and Parks’ conservation education fund.

“Our native wildlife and recreation opportunities are an important part of our lives and heritage here in Nebraska, and these plates reflect that,” said Game and Parks director Jim Douglas. “We’re excited that Nebraskans can show their pride for wildlife and help fund conservation at the same time.”

To order a plate online, visit dmv.nebraska.gov/services. Applications also may be submitted in person or through the mail at the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

To see the plate designs and learn more about the causes they support, visit Outdoornebraska.org/ licenseplates.