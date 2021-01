A 57-year-old Curtis man died in a single vehicle accident around 9:15pm on New Year’s Eve. It occurred about a mile north of Indianola, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

A Dodge pickup lost control while traveling northbound when it failed to navigate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. A passerby called 911 to report the crash.

The sole occupant of the pickup, Cork Tyan, was transported to McCook Community Hospital, but passed away en route.