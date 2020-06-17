Nigerian men indicted in scams seeking more than $6 million

Omaha, Neb. — Federal prosecutors have announced fraud charges against six Nigerian men accused of scamming two Nebraska businesses and two Nebraska residents and attempting to steal more than $6 million.

The U.S. Attorney General for Nebraska said in a news release Tuesday that the men, who are not in custody, were indicted at different times in 2016 and 2019, but that the indictments were under seal until Tuesday.

Investigators say the men are accused of scams that included posing as company executives to order company employees to wire company money for a business purpose. Another scam involved starting online romances with victims, who were then asked to wire money to the scammers’ bank accounts.