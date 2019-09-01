class="post-template-default single single-post postid-405147 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Nightclub Shooting-Lincoln

BY Associated Press | September 1, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Royal Grove nightclub. Police responded to a call of shots fired on the club’s parking lot and found evidence of a shooting but no victims.
But a short time later, a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound that police say occurred outside the club. She was treated and released with minor injuries.
Meanwhile, a man showed up at an Omaha hospital with a minor gunshot wound also sustained outside the Lincoln nightclub.
No arrests have been made.

