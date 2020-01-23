No Classes Friday At Potter-Dix Due To Illness

There will be no school Friday at Potter-Dix School due to high levels of illness.

Superintendent Adam Patrick tells Rural Radio News they are asking students to stay home, rest and get well over the weekend.

Patrick says about 22 percent of their student population that was absent, so they will take Friday to give them an opportunity to get some extra rest.

He also says it will give their custodial staff a chance to do some extra cleaning and sanitizing so student can return to class on Monday.

There will also be no activities after school at Potter-Dix either today (Thursday) or Friday.