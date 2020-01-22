class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435021 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
No injuries following Monday rollover near Lexington | KRVN Radio

No injuries following Monday rollover near Lexington

BY Dave Schroeder | January 22, 2020
No injuries following Monday rollover near Lexington
RRN/ Two occupants of an SUV escaped injury in a rollover accident Monday afternoon near Lexington. (Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio)
Two occupants of an SUV escaped injury in a rollover accident Monday afternoon near Lexington. It happened about 4 miles northwest of Lexington and reported at 2:21pm. Dawson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Greg Gilg says an SUV, traveling westbound on Road 760, came upon a T-intersection of Road 432. The vehicle attempted to turn onto the road when it slid on ice and into a canal, landing on it’s side.

Chief Deputy Gilg says there were no injuries to the adult driver and child passenger. Seatbelts were in use. The vehicle was totally damaged and towed out of the canal.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
