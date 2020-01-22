No injuries following Monday rollover near Lexington

Two occupants of an SUV escaped injury in a rollover accident Monday afternoon near Lexington. It happened about 4 miles northwest of Lexington and reported at 2:21pm. Dawson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Greg Gilg says an SUV, traveling westbound on Road 760, came upon a T-intersection of Road 432. The vehicle attempted to turn onto the road when it slid on ice and into a canal, landing on it’s side.
Chief Deputy Gilg says there were no injuries to the adult driver and child passenger. Seatbelts were in use. The vehicle was totally damaged and towed out of the canal.