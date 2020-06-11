class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466914 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
No Injuries Sustained During Semi-Truck Fire on I-80 Near Waco | KRVN Radio

No Injuries Sustained During Semi-Truck Fire on I-80 Near Waco

BY Waco Fire Department | June 11, 2020
No Injuries Sustained During Semi-Truck Fire on I-80 Near Waco
KTMX/KAWL Photo-Mackenzie Jones
YORK COUNTY-Waco Fire was paged out at approximately 3:10 PM to reported semi fire at mile marker 363. Upon arrival, there was one semi-tractor on fire near the rear-drive wheels. The driver was able to unhook and pull away from the trailer. Waco proceeded to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries and traffic lanes were reopened as soon as the fire was out. Waco returned to the station and was back in service around 4 PM.
