No Injuries Sustained During Semi-Truck Fire on I-80 Near Waco

YORK COUNTY-Waco Fire was paged out at approximately 3:10 PM to reported semi fire at mile marker 363. Upon arrival, there was one semi-tractor on fire near the rear-drive wheels. The driver was able to unhook and pull away from the trailer. Waco proceeded to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries and traffic lanes were reopened as soon as the fire was out. Waco returned to the station and was back in service around 4 PM.