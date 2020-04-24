No new coronavirus cases at Nebraska youth center in Kearney

Kearney, Neb. — Officials at Nebraska’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney say they’ve seen no new coronavirus cases since a small outbreak earlier this month. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith says most of the staff members who were exposed to the virus are returning to work, and the three boys who tested positive for the virus are now out of quarantine. Smith says a few of the facility’s employees are currently out sick, but not with the coronavirus. The local public health department and the Nebraska National Guard set up on-site testing earlier this month for the center’s more than 160 residents and staff.