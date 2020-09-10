No permit, no problem, Sept. 12 only!

It’s a special day that comes once a year: Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, when you can fish or visit any state park area without the need for a permit. This year, it falls on Saturday, Sept. 12. Join us!

Round up the family and hit your favorite fishing spot. Pick a state park, state historical park, or state recreation area and go exploring. Camp, hike, fish — whatever the day calls for. You’ll even get a preview of all the fun ways you can enjoy the outdoors this fall.

Remember that all fishing regulations still apply, as do the usual camping, lodging and other user fees at state park areas. Regular entrance fees at state historical park museums and Schramm Education Center will still be in effect.

Traditionally Free Fishing and Park Entry Day takes place in May, but it was delayed this year so that everyone could enjoy it safely. Mark your calendars, and visit our website to find the perfect state park or next fishing hot spot.