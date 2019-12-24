No rate hike for Loup power district customers in Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) – Consumers who get electricity from the Loup Public Power District in eastern Nebraska won’t see an increase in their electricity rates this year. The Columbus Telegram reports that the Columbus-based power district

will hold its rates steady for the third year in a row because of the district’s financial performance this year and its budget and expenses.

District CEO Neal Suess says the company’s internal costs generally determine whether or not

customer rates get raised. Jim Donoghue, chairman of the district’s Rates Committee, says company representatives have been working to make sure that

customer’s rates do not increase next year.