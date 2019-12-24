class="post-template-default single single-post postid-428834 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
No rate hike for Loup power district customers in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | December 24, 2019
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) – Consumers who get electricity from the Loup Public Power  District in eastern Nebraska won’t see an increase in their electricity rates  this year. The Columbus Telegram reports that the Columbus-based power district
will hold its rates steady for the third year in a row because of the district’s financial performance this year and its budget and expenses.

District CEO Neal  Suess says the company’s internal costs generally determine whether or not
customer rates get raised. Jim Donoghue, chairman of the district’s Rates  Committee, says company representatives have been working to make sure that
customer’s rates do not increase next year.

 

 

 

 

