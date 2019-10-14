Noel Cover Foundation reaches milestone of generosity to Hastings College students

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Following its most recent gift to Hastings College, the Noel Cover Foundation has reached a significant milestone in giving more than $1 million towards student scholarships.

“We are grateful to the Noel Cover Foundation for its generous support of Hastings College and for making a significant difference in the lives of more than 170 students,” said Mike Karloff, associate vice president of trusts, estates and planned giving with the Hastings College Foundation.

“Past recipients have gone on to careers in medicine, engineering, law and education and served as neuroradiologists, veterinarians, radiologists, surgeons, senior engineers, anesthesiologists and a NASA astronaut,” Karloff said.

Located in Cozad, Nebraska, the Noel Cover Foundation has been a generous supporter of Hastings College for the past 44 years. Noel Cover was a farmer and rancher in Cozad who believed in education but had no children of his own. He established the foundation to provide scholarships for promising students with financial need. Hastings College is among only four institutions benefiting from the Foundation’s generosity.

The Noel Cover Foundation was inducted into the Pro Rege Society, Hastings College’s highest recognition for significant service, contributions and support, in April 2019.