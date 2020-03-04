Nomination deadline for 2020 D.J.’s Hero Awards now under one week away

OMAHA, Neb. (March 3, 2020) – Just under one week remains for people to send in nominations for the 2020 D.J.’s Hero Awards Scholarships. Select Nebraska high school seniors will be chosen to receive the award, named in honor of the late D.J. Sokol, for overcoming adversity while demonstrating commitment to others and to their communities. Honorees will be selected by a panel of local civic leaders.

Each honoree receives a $10,000 scholarship toward their selected college or university. This year, a minimum of 14 scholarships will be offered, including two new scholarships-one dedicated specifically to a student at Omaha North High Magnet School, and another to a Nebraska high school student who’s been accepted to Creighton University. Honorees will be recognized at the D.J.’s Hero Awards Luncheon on May 5, 2020 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Nomination forms are available at most Nebraska high school guidance offices, online at www.salarmyomaha.org or by calling 402-898-5906. Please note: nominations must be postmarked-or received electronically-by Monday, March 9, 2020 to be eligible for entry.

Last week, The Salvation Army announced that Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” program, will be the featured speaker at the 2020 D.J.’s Hero Awards Luncheon. There, Pitts will share anecdotes and details of the challenges he encountered while growing up-including struggles with illiteracy and a profound speech impediment-as he encourages the audience to strive past struggles in order to achieve success. He will challenge the audience to be brave enough to help others reach their own goals. As part of the luncheon event, Pitts will also interview special guests Tom Osborne and David Sokol on the importance of giving back to the community.

Individual seats and corporate tables are still available for the luncheon event. For more information, please call Jenny Herstein at 402-898-6004. To reserve your seat-or to reserve a corporate table-please call the same phone number or go to djshero.org.