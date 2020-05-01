Nonprofit Hub extends the deadline for nonprofit organizations to register for its #GivingTuesdayNow fundraising

Lincoln, NE, May 1, 2020—Nonprofits are eligible to take part in #GivingTuesdayNow—a new

global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to

the financial crisis caused by COVID-19.

In tandem with GivingTuesday, Nonprofit Hub, Do More Good and Firespring launched the

#Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative as a way for nonprofit organizations to raise funds and

qualify for match funds at both the national and state levels.

“We’ve learned that donors are 84% more likely to donate when there is a match fund involved,”

said Jay Wilkinson, CEO of Firespring, a Certified B Corporation. “Armed with this information,

we established this initiative to help nonprofits fully leverage the #GivingTuesdayNow

movement for financial relief.”

“The financial crisis has severely hampered fundraising efforts for many nonprofits,” said Randy

Hawthorne, co-founder of Nonprofit Hub. “The #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative will

potentially help nonprofits continue serving their communities with critical programs and

services.”

Nonprofits must register by midnight on May 3 at now.firespring.com/register. About Nonprofit Hub

Nonprofit Hub is an online educational community dedicated to giving nonprofits everything they

need to better their organizations and communities.

Their annual Cause Camp event is the

nation’s pre-eminent nonprofit conference. Learn more at nonprofithub.org.