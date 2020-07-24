North Central District Health Department to Move to Next DHM Phase

LINCOLN – Based on monitoring trends in COVID -19 data, the North Central District Health Department jurisdiction will move to Phase 4 of the Directed Health Measures (DHMs) starting August 1, 2020. North Central District Health Department’s jurisdiction includes the nine counties of: Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock.

“North Central District Health Department will continue to monitor the spread of this virus in our district and will actively work to provide the most up to date information for our communities in the health district. We continue to use science and data to make these determinations. Science and the collection of data is what will guide this office as we are dealing with this novel virus and its novel means of transmission. Transitioning from the Phase 3 of the DHMs to Phase 4 does not mean that personal responsibility for reducing virus transmission is to be ignored. I strongly encourage all citizens that may be feeling ill with COVID-19 symptoms and/or those that have been in close sustained contact with someone who is ill to take precautions and keep appropriate social distance. With everyone working together and being good neighbors to one another, we can continue to manage any aggressive spread of this virus and protect the residents, especially those who are vulnerable, in our nine counties by maintaining good social distancing, wearing of face barrier when appropriate and incorporating other preventative measures,” said Roger Wiese, Executive Director.