North Platte drowning under investigation

North Platte, Neb. — Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, members of the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the 3000 Block of East State Farm Road for a potential drowning.

Upon arrival, First Responders located a deceased female victim, in a pond.

The victim was recovered by the Lincoln County Dive Team and an autopsy is pending. The identity of the victim will not be released pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.