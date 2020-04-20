North Platte festival organizers monitoring data

Staff and members of the NEBRASKAland DAYS Board of Directors continue to communicate and gather as much information as we can in an effort to make the best decisions possible about the upcoming 2020 Festival, currently still scheduled for June 17-27, 2020.

“We’ve been in contact with State officials, industry partners, and our national contacts throughout the course of the last month,” says Executive Director David Fudge. “At the moment we’re working through a number of scenarios.”

NEBRASKAland DAYS is complying with the Governor’s Directed Health Measures to keep our team safe. While the office remains open, the lobby has been closed to the public.

“The sooner we get this behind us the sooner we can get people back to work,” says Fudge.

“Right now our prayers are with the frontline medical staff who are working hard to keep people healthy.”

As the situation evolves, information will be released to the public through local media, our social media channels, and our new app, which will be released in the coming week. “When we have a direction, we’ll let everyone know as quickly as possible. We’ll communicate with all of our stakeholders, including those who have tickets purchased. We will not leave you hanging.”