North Platte Girl Dies from Injuries from car crash.

BY AP | October 23, 2020
NORTH PLATTE – A 12-year-old North Platte girl has died from injuries she suffered when a car in which she was riding collided with a semitrailer. The North Platte Telegraph reports that Ellie Siegel’s death was confirmed Thursday by St. Patrick Catholic High School Principal Matt Irish. The girl was a student in the city’s Catholic schools. Police said she was transported to a hospital in Omaha after Tuesday morning’s crash. Police said the crash occurred when their car was driving north U.S. Highway 83 and the driver made a left turn at the south edge of town.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
