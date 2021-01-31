North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau grant awards announced

(North Platte, Nebraska, January 29, 2021) – It has been a year since the Advisory Committee of the

North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau provided funding to help promote area events and

attractions. The committee considered grant applications in January of 2020, but when the April

deadline came around, the Covid-19 pandemic was in full swing and the committee voted to waive

further consideration until the full effect of the pandemic on lodging tax receipts could be calculated.

For the calendar year of 2020, lodging tax receipts are down around 30%, and it is possible the spring

could still be very bleak months. However, the Advisory Committee decided that there is light at the end of the tunnel with travelers once again expressing confidence in traveling. Nine organizations submitted

grant applications totaling $61,411.19 for consideration at the Committee’s January meeting.

The Visitors Bureau and the North Platte Area Sports Commission will support the development of

tournaments and double header games by the North Platte Nationals 9U team and other youth baseball

teams by purchasing four portable pitching mounds in the amount of $7,870.19.

The entire community as well as the state of Nebraska and fans of rodeo and country music across

America are looking forward to the return of NEBRASKAland DAYS. The Visitors Bureau will continue to be a platinum sponsor of this event in the amount of $18,000.00

Dirt Track racing will again be hosted at the Lincoln County Raceway. The Visitors Bureau will help the

promotors market the upcoming season with a $600.00 social media campaign and will provide $2,500 in added money for the Memorial Weekend Challenge.

The inaugural Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder race in 2020 was transitioned into a non-competitive event due to the pandemic. The organizers are planning a competitive event for 2021, and

the Visitors Bureau will help market the event with a $1,000.00 social media campaign.

The Lincoln County Historical Museum will conduct a number of marketing initiatives to promote the

2021 season. These include a reprinted brochure and brochure distribution, social media campaigns for its events and replacing the billboard at Rodeo Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue. The Visitors Bureau will help fund these endeavors in the amount of $5,191.00

The committee was excited to learn that the Miss Teen Nebraska will once again be a part of the Miss Nebraska pageant, after having been moved to Omaha for a number of years. This will increase the number of competitors and visitors to the pageant. The Visitors Bureau will provide $2,100.00 help the organization promote the pageant and $1,500.00 to help offset the cost of hosting the event.

Music On The Bricks will return to downtown North Platte on May 1. Previous events have attracted

more than 1,000 music lovers to North Platte’s Canteen District. The Visitors Bureau will provide

$450.00 to the organization to help market the concerts.

The Visitors Bureau is partnering with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to encourage more

outdoor recreation on the North Platte River and to help make the activity safer for participants. The

committee approved up to $6,700.00 in funding for a water trail sign north of the river bridge on North

Hershey Road. The sign will provide safety information, route and timing information, and information about what wildlife can be experienced during the trip. Several other grant applications have been submitted to other organizations and the award will be reduced by other funding received.

The next round of funding is now open, with an April 1 deadline for events or projects occurring in July,

August and September of 2021. These applications will be considered at the regular monthly Advisory

Committee meeting scheduled for April 28. Anyone interested in submitting a grant application is

encouraged to contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729 and discuss their project with a staff

member.

The North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee was established by the Lincoln

County Board of Commissioners under the authority of the Nebraska Visitors Development Act and

administers the annual budget set for the Visitors Bureau by the Board of Commissioners. This annual

budget, funded entirely by lodging tax revenue, includes line items for grants to local events and

attractions for activities that attract visitors to Lincoln County to use our visitor services.

Grant funds, marketing and operating expenses for the North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau are

funded solely through the lodging taxes that are collected and remitted for overnight stays by lodging

properties in Lincoln County. It is thanks to the efforts of the lodging property partners located within

the county that funds are available to attract more visitors, which have a significant impact on the

economic well-being of our Lincoln County communities.